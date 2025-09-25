CBS Sports Ranks Rockets Uniform as League's 20th-Best
The Houston Rockets' uniform has undergone a considerable amount of change over the years.
This shouldn't be a surprise, especially for a franchise that's been around for 59 years, spanning back to 1967. Especially for a team that's changed logos and even cities.
The Rockets were initially based in San Diego for the first four years of the franchise’s existence.
Change is guaranteed. Even the Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs have undergone uniform changes, and their jerseys don't have much flash or pizzazz at all.
In fact, they never have.
The Rockets' uniforms have drawn the same criticism, as many view Houston's fit as a bit archaic and in need of yet another makeover. The ketchup and mustard color combination worn by the franchise throughout the '80s and early '90s has become iconic for the franchise, as both NBA titles were won while the team donned those uniform colorways.
The franchise eventually parted with the white, red, and yellowish-gold color scheme in favor of the "pajama style" uniforms in the late '90s, which featured pinstripes and a primary color of navy blue and a secondary color of red --marking the franchise’s first time donning blue as the main color.
The blue didn't last long, as the franchise transitioned back to the red and white color scheme in the early 2000s -- 2003, to be exact, and the colors have been mainstays ever since, although Houston added a black Statement colorway in 2017.
The font type and size has changed several times and the Rockets also added a uniform with the city's name draped across the front, in the black color. In spite of the minor tweaks and modifications, many are rather....bored.
Case in point, CBS Sports NBA writer Sam Quinn, who ranked Houston's get-up as the league's 20th-best.
"The colors are carrying the load here. Red and white is a clean, appealing combination, and the black Statement Editions make the most of both in smaller measures, but we're yet again in the blank canvas section of the list.
What's so interesting about the Rockets is that the "R" used in their logo, which is fairly distinct, has never directly shown up on their uniforms. The old jerseys at least used a similar font, but the 2019 change left them with a pretty generic replacement when the logo offers an obviously superior alternative.
At least the City Editions tend to be pretty good. The Chinese text, the baby blues and the updated take on their late 90s navy uniforms were all winners."
This isn't at all surprising. People like change, and Houston's look hasn't changed all that much over the last several decades, at least on the uniform front.