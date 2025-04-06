Challenges From the Rockets’ Possible Playoff Opponents
The Houston Rockets have created a 3.5-game lead for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. While it's likely that the Rockets will finish the season with the second seed, Houston is waiting to see which of the teams ranked from No. 7 to No. 10 in the West will advance to the next stage. Each potential matchup brings new challenges.
Regardless of how the regular season ends, the Rockets will still have to wait on the results of the Play-In Tournament before they know who their first matchup will be.
The team currently in the No. 7 seed, the Los Angeles Clippers, have one of the best defenses in the league. To beat the Clippers, the Rockets have to continue their advantage on the boards, especially on the offensive glass. The Clippers have one of the best defenses in the league, making scoring difficult for opposing teams.
The Rockets have supplemented their offense with offensive rebounding when their shots don't fall at a consistent level. Picking up offensive rebounds against a quality defense like Los Angeles would be vital to Houston's first-round matchup. Defensively, the Rockets will have to limit fouls on James Harden and send help on Kawhi Leonard. Those two players, combined with the improved play of Norman Powell and Ivica Zubac, make for a dangerous offense.
Just below the Clippers in the standings are the Memphis Grizzlies, who have been struggling in recent weeks. Notably, the franchise fired coach Taylor Jenkins with just weeks remaining in the regular season. Now, Memphis is struggling to find a new identity on offense surrounding dynamic guard Ja Morant.
The Grizzlies have been able to pick up some wins due to the heroics of Morant and Bane, but Memphis has been vulnerable as the team adjusts to a new reality without its head coach.
The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Golden State Warriors are tied in the win column this year. Either team could drop in the standings after a significant losing streak. Both teams fashion their offense by surrounding elite players with shooters and defenders.
Anthony Edwards takes and makes several tough shots for the Timberwolves. However, if other players aren't making their shots or if Minnesota gets lackluster effort from Rudy Gobert on the glass, the Rockets can press the advantage with their rebounding and defense.
The Warriors have their team set up to support a high-quality offensive effort from Stephen Curry. The addition of Jimmy Butler adds another ball-handler and defender to the team, making the Warriors a formidable foe on both ends of the court.
Whoever the Rockets face in the postseason, it will likely be a difficult matchup. The Rockets have every reason to be confident, but they may struggle against some postseason teams, depending on the matchup.