Hornets vs. Rockets: Game Preview, Betting Odds
The Houston Rockets are beginning their season tonight as they host LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets at Toyota Center.
It's important for the Rockets to start the season on the right foot, and they can do so in front of their home fans against a Hornets team that shouldn't be underestimated going into the season.
With new head coach Charles Lee taking over for former Rockets assistant Steve Clifford, there is a new buzz surrounding the Hornets and they can make noise now that they are healthy once again. Ball is back after missing 60 games last season due to injury. Brandon Miller is also expected to take another leap as last year's No. 2 overall pick.
Meanwhile, the Rockets are running it back with arguably the same core as last year, but they have gotten better with the addition of No. 3 overall pick Reed Sheppard.
Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game ...
Hornets vs. Rockets Broadcast Information
- Date: Wednesday, October 23
- Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
Hornets vs. Rockets Injury Report
Charlotte Hornets
• Mark Williams (QUESTIONABLE - foot)
Houston Rockets
• n/a
Hornets vs. Rockets Projected Starting Lineups
Charlotte Hornets
- PG LaMelo Ball
- SG Brandon Miller
- SF Josh Green
- PF Miles Bridges
- C Nick Richards
Houston Rockets
- PG Fred VanVleet
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Dillon Brooks
- PF Jabari Smith Jr.
- C Alperen Sengun
