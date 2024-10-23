Inside The Rockets

Hornets vs. Rockets: Game Preview, Betting Odds

The Houston Rockets host the Charlotte Hornets. Here's everything you need to know.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 26, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Houston Rockets forward Cam Whitmore (7) moves against Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-Imagn Images
Jan 26, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Houston Rockets forward Cam Whitmore (7) moves against Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-Imagn Images / Nell Redmond-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Rockets are beginning their season tonight as they host LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets at Toyota Center.

It's important for the Rockets to start the season on the right foot, and they can do so in front of their home fans against a Hornets team that shouldn't be underestimated going into the season.

With new head coach Charles Lee taking over for former Rockets assistant Steve Clifford, there is a new buzz surrounding the Hornets and they can make noise now that they are healthy once again. Ball is back after missing 60 games last season due to injury. Brandon Miller is also expected to take another leap as last year's No. 2 overall pick.

Meanwhile, the Rockets are running it back with arguably the same core as last year, but they have gotten better with the addition of No. 3 overall pick Reed Sheppard.

Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game ...

Hornets vs. Rockets Broadcast Information

Hornets vs. Rockets Injury Report

Charlotte Hornets

• Mark Williams (QUESTIONABLE - foot)

Houston Rockets

• n/a

Hornets vs. Rockets Projected Starting Lineups

Charlotte Hornets

  • PG LaMelo Ball
  • SG Brandon Miller
  • SF Josh Green
  • PF Miles Bridges
  • C Nick Richards

Houston Rockets

  • PG Fred VanVleet
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Dillon Brooks
  • PF Jabari Smith Jr.
  • C Alperen Sengun

Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News