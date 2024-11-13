Inside The Rockets

Clippers' James Harden Returns to Houston for Rockets Game

Mar 6, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) in action during the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets were home for James Harden for nine years, and for the first time since his departure, the franchise has a legitimate chance to crack the postseason.

Harden has played with three teams since leaving Clutch City, and his current team, the Los Angeles Clippers, are in town for a two-game series beginning Wednesday at the Toyota Center.

Harden has had to shoulder the load for the Clippers to start the season as Kawhi Leonard has been out with a right knee injury. So far this season, he has averaged 20.8 points, 9.0 assists and 8.4 rebounds per game, which isn't exactly where his numbers were during his Houston days, but they are still respectable, especially for a 35-year-old.

Harden has been back in Houston many times since being traded back in January 2021, but every time he comes back sparks old memories of his times with the Rockets.

Since the Rockets have yet to make the playoffs after Harden's departure, the fans are still grateful for him and hold his memories close. However, the new batch of Rockets that have been developing since he left are now mature and ready to take the spotlight.

In a sense, it's a passing of the torch, but Harden will look to lead the Clippers to remind Houston who is still king.

