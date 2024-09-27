Could Rockets Center be on Trade Market?
The Houston Rockets are rolling into the new NBA season with some depth at every position. It's been quite the topic with basketball on the horizon, and Rockets governor Tilman Fertitta only stirred the pot further, claiming the team has the most depth in the league.
Each position group can be broken down, but one glaring position with depth is the center. Alperen Sengun is entering his fourth season in the NBA and is primed for a leap as he's yet to ink a rookie contract extension.
Behind Sengun is Steven Adams, a veteran who has plenty to prove coming off a season-long injury. So, where does that leave Jock Landale?
The 28-year-old has spent three seasons in the league -- doing so with a new team each year. He played 56 games and started three games for Houston a season ago, and he previously spent time with the Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs.
With three years remaining on his contract, which will pay out $8 million annually, the Rockets can use Landale's contract as a trade chip. They can either package his contract with young talents or draft capital to upgrade their roster, or simply try and add depth at another position.
Of course, having Landale as a third option in case of injury to Sengun or Adams would leave the team feeling comfortable moving forward, but the 28-year-old might not want that for his career.
For the right return, though, Landale should absolutely be left available by the Rockets. For Houston to actively shop the center or to leave him on the trade market is two different things. They should absolutely take calls regarding his services, though they shouldn't quite seek any trade directly, yet.
However, that could absolutely change depending on what players are made available over the course of the season.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.