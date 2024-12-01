Could the Rockets Enter the Highly Lucrative NBA Trade Market?
The NBA trade market is starting to fill up as teams have revealed the asking prices of players being made available. Plenty of teams have role players and veteran talent that could be dealt in exchange for future assets, and the Houston Rockets are fortunate to have a combination of both.
The Rockets have been minimal in changing the roster over the last year or so. After bringing in Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks for the 2023-24 season, the team didn't make any significant changes aside from the draft. As the trade deadline sits just over two months away, one may speculate when Houston will make a move.
Plenty of veteran talent will be on the trade market this winter. Per Evan Siddery of Forbes, plenty of veterans will be expected to be or are already on the trade market. Names include Nikola Vucevic, Jonas Valanciunas, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Jerami Grant among others.
The Rockets would ideally target one of two categories to fix: center depth and/or shooting. The team traded for Steven Adams last season, but he's had limited time on the floor due to recovery from injury. The team has also struggled to shoot threes, ranking 26th in percentage (32.9%). Reed Sheppard was drafted this year to fix that problem, but he hasn't been given much time due to his inexperience as a rookie.
The Rockets currently with a 14-6 record, good for second in the Western Conference. They are making legitimate noise to start the season and could capitalize on that with a trade for someone who elevates the offense. Namely, Vucevic, Valanciunas, or Grant would help inside the paint and be able to space the floor. That would help tremendously with the two biggest problems facing this group.
Houston could very well enter the trade market and make its first significant move in a long time, as the team has plenty of assets to deal. The team has nine first-round picks from 2025 to 2030, as well as youth on the bench. Names include Cam Whitmore and Jae'Sean Tate.
