Could Houston Rockets Kevin Durant Return to Rucker Park?
It was announced on the Rucker Park Instagram that the streetball league was NBA and NCAA-sanctioned, which allows players in both leagues to play in the Rucker Park Men's Pro-Am.
"We are extremely excited to announce that Rucker Park Streetball is officially NBA and NCAA sanctioned, allowing players from both organizations to play at the most iconic court in streetball. NCAA and NBA players can be rostered on Rucker Park Men’s Pro-Am teams in their offseasons and compete alongside the Mecca’s rising stars." wrote the Rucker Park media team.
Holcombe Rucker Park is known to have some of the best basketball performances in the history of the game, where all-time greats have shown up and shown out for the fans in Harlem, New York.
Dating back to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain, some of their games feature some of the most legendary stories at Rucker Park. One of Wilt's legendary Rucker stories stated he dunked the ball so hard, it went through the rim, slammed off the pavement, and went over a 15-foot fence.
Generational players like Allen Iverson, Kobe Bryant and Lebron James also took the legendary park by storm in the early 2000s when teams were notoriously run by rap stars in the New York area, most notably was Lebron James playing for Jay-Z's S. Carter team in 2003.
As for this era's stars, while Lebron has not returned to Rucker Park to wow the crowds, one of the game's best, Kevin Durant, had a memorable time during the NBA's 2011 lockout. During this quick stop at Rucker Park, Durant poured down a whopping 66 points, cementing his name among some of the best to step foot on the pavement in Rucker.
It's been well documented that Durant loves the game of basketball and will not shy away from the best competitive play, raising the question of whether he will return to Rucker Park now that NBA players are sanctioned to play?
Heading into his age-37 season, it may raise a red flag for Houston to see Durant getting physical in the courts of Harlem; however, the skillful 7-footer cannot get enough basketball, which could entice the future Hall of Famer to make his return to the infamous Rucker Park court.