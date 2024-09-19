Could Rockets' Reed Sheppard Sneak Into the Starting Lineup?
Houston Rockets rookie Reed Sheppard is already building hype as one of the most promising rookies in his class, yet he's expected to come off the bench. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 draft was taken with what was originally the Brooklyn Nets' first-round pick, adding firepower to an already-deep Rockets squad.
Head coach Ime Udoka is expected to run with the same starters as last season: Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr., and Alperen Şengün. It's for good reason, as Houston saw a 19-win increase from 2023 to 2024 in just one year with the additions of Udoka, VanVleet, and Brooks.
There is some buzz surrounding sophomore wing Amen Thompson taking Brooks or Smith Jr.'s starting spot, as he emerged as a Swiss Army knife in his rookie season with the Rockets. However, Sheppard is another player who could turn enough heads to warrant a spot in the starting lineup.
Sheppard is barely 6-foot-3, so if he and 6-foot VanVleet are on the floor together, you'd think the backcourt is at somewhat of a defensive disadvantage. Contrarily, one of the reasons Sheppard was so highly regarded coming out of Kentucky was his defense. He averaged 2.5 steals per game with the Wildcats, and an impressive 2.7 steals and 1.3 blocks in NBA Summer League play.
VanVleet is another underrated defender, averaging 1.4 steals last season and being pesky on the ball. Just going off of this, the defensive liabilities that should come with starting VanVleet and Sheppard won't be there.
On the flip side, Sheppard provides the shooting prowess that the Rockets have been so thirsty for. Just going down the line, no significant player in Houston's rotation shot above 39% from deep last season. Sheppard blows that out of the water coming out of Kentucky, shooting 52.1% from deep on 4.4 attempts per game in his lone collegiate season.
Is it likely that Sheppard starts over more experienced and proven players? No. However, it's not completely out of the question. A lineup of VanVleet, Sheppard, Green, Smith Jr., and Şengün is still a great defensive squad, but the difference is the Rockets have a pure shooter in Sheppard to space the floor better. We'll see how the rookie fares in his limited role off the bench, but Udoka should consider starting Sheppard as the season progresses.
