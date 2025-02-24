Could Rockets Trade For Lakers' Luka Doncic?
The Houston Rockets are waiting for their next big blockbuster trade, and they may be able to find a suitor with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Though the Lakers just traded for Doncic earlier this month, the Slovenian star will need to sign an extension at some point this summer. If he doesn't, he may be on the move once again.
Fansided contributor Elijah Hamilton listed the Rockets as a team to watch if Doncic were to be on the move again.
"The Houston Rockets are one of the more exciting teams in the NBA, having built a contender through a combination of drafting young talent and signing quality veterans," Hamilton writes.
"Despite their excellent start to the 2024-25 season, the Rockets have found themselves linked to a number of big stars throughout the NBA and could find themselves major bidders for Luka Dončić if he doesn't sign an extension with the Lakers.
"The Rockets have young players who fit Luka Dončić's timeline and could provide a terrific supporting cast with depth on both sides of the ball. The two-man games between Luka Dončić and Alperen Şengün could be the next step toward title contention for the Rockets."
Doncic will likely stick around with the Lakers, but the Rockets' treasure chest of assets could all be sent to Los Angeles to facilitate a trade and few teams will be able to rival that kind of package.
The Rockets are back in action tomorrow night as they take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
