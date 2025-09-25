Could Josh Okogie Have Bigger Role on Rockets with Fred VanVleet Out?
The Houston Rockets' title hopes have been somewhat thwarted before the season even kicks off. Fred VanVleet, their unquestioned leader, has suffered an ACL injury that will surely force him to miss significant time, if not the entire season.
Which is usually the case with a torn ACL in any sport.
Houston boasted depth on the wing and at the center position but was very thin at the guard spot. Especially with Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks no longer in the fold.
It's why so many expected a big year from Reed Sheppard. That's been amplified now, with this devastating news.
Houston doesn't have a roster spot, because they gave it to Josh Okogie -- a source of frustration from many, since Houston needed more shooting and facilitating.
Okogie was viewed as merely an additional body. An emergency rotation piece, if you will.
Much like Aaron Holiday has been. Somewhat like Jeff Green as well, although he's been a valuable player-coach in the locker room.
However, Okogie may get shooting guard minutes now. Which isn't bad.
He's been a bit of a hustle player, who isn't afraid to get after it on the defensive end. And we know how much Ime Udoka values that.
He's also not a bad shooter -- 34.8 percent from deep last season, albeit on low volume (2.3 attempts). He got much better from the corner, to the tune of 39.6 percent.
He's a seven-year veteran --experience that coaches tend to value.
He's not quite a bucket, but if you tuned in to AfroBasket this summer, you'd be encouraged on that front, too.
And also a tad bit concerned, simultaneously.
Okogie scored 33 points against Tunisia, getting anything and everything he wanted -- to the tune of 12 of 19 from the field and 3-of-7 from deep.
In the next game, he had 16 points against Cameroon, on 6-of-9 shooting, in addition to six assists.
Those are the highlights. There are also lowlights.
Like five points against Madagascar, on 2-of-7 shooting and 0-for-3 from deep.
Yikes.
Or four points against Senegal, on 2-of-10 from the floor and 0-for-2 from long-range.
Again, that's a mixed bag. Some encouragement, some discouragement. Struggling against non-NBA talent isn't optimal.
But we've seen him at the NBA level. And most importantly, he gives Houston much more than Jae'Sean Tate would.
That alone is a positive.