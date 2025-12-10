Rockets' Most Likely Trade Candidate Would Sacrifice Veteran Leadership

Even though we're days away from a flurry of NBA players being eligible to be moved on Dec. 15, the Houston Rockets are expected to be one of the quieter teams this trade season. They have little reason to make moves, playing efficient two-way basketball without a good chunk of their rotation healthy.

Houston is posting the fourth-best offensive rating to go along with the second-best defense in the league. The team is thriving on both ends of the floor, shooting the ball at a ridiculous clip (39.9% from three) while locking down opponents on the other end at 15-6.

However, anything can happen. While the Rockets are a team that should stay quiet before February, like last season, that doesn't mean other teams wouldn't inquire about certain players. They could also get greedy and try to make a win-now move.

Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes listed every team's top trade candidate, and Houston's hasn't even stepped onto the floor this season.

Fred VanVleet, who suffered a torn ACL before training camp, is expected to miss all of 2025-26. While there were concerns with the Rockets' offense amid his absence. Ime Udoka's committee of guards has picked up the slack.

Yes, they have a bit of a turnover problem (16.1%, good for 28th in the NBA). But Amen Thompson, Reed Sheppard, Josh Okogie and Aaron Holiday have stepped up on offense. Could this result in Houston being more open to a VanVleet departure?

"If the Houston Rockets believe they're championship contenders and would be justified in making an over-the-top upgrade, Fred VanVleet is the player who simply has to be involved," Hughes wrote.

"And, coldly, FVV's torn ACL means he's of no help to those championship aspirations this year. As a $25 million outgoing salary, though? Yep, that could contribute to Houston's title hopes...

"Reed Sheppard has looked more than capable of assuming the major role VanVleet would have played in the backcourt—this year and going forward."

It would be hard to move on from an injured player making $25 million this season, but if Houston wants to get better and compete with the Oklahoma City Thunder, perhaps a win-now move is required. VanVleet could end up being one of the sacrificial lambs.

Again, it's unlikely the Rockets end up making significant moves before the trade deadline if the offense holds up. However, VanVleet is certainly a name to watch if they end up targeting a rotation shakeup.