Could Russell Westbrook Reunite with the Houston Rockets?
Russell Westbrook had a major bounce-back season for the Denver Nuggets this past year. The 36-year-old helped his team get to the Western Conference Semifinals as a major rotational piece, pushing the eventual-champion Oklahoma City Thunder to seven games.
Westbrook averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists this past season, proving he can still be a reliable point guard in the NBA. He isn't the former MVP he used to be, but many organizations could use him as a backup floor general and locker room presence, including the Houston Rockets.
Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz recently listed the top seven cheap free agents available, and Westbrook ranked second behind Chris Paul. The former San Antonio Spur is reported to be leaning toward reuniting with the LA Clippers, but Westbrook isn't known to be nearing a deal with any particular team.
"Outside shooting, turnovers and some head-scratching plays will continue to be a concern, although there's a path to Westbrook still being a good lead guard off a contender's bench," Swartz wrote.
"As long as he passes up above-the-break threes (26.6 percent) and stays in the corners instead (48.2 percent from the right corner, 36.0 percent from the left), a team can get by with Westbrook's shooting."
The Rockets could use Westbrook as a backup point guard to Fred VanVleet, who was extended by re-signing on a two-year, $50 million deal. Houston's current backup floor general is slated to be Reed Sheppard; however, he plays better as a shooting guard than an initiator on offense. Having Westbrook off the bench would improve the Rockets' offense.
Not only would the former MVP help on-court production, but he would be a great veteran leader off the court. Houston's new star, Kevin Durant, isn't exactly revered as a voice in the locker room, but his former Thunder teammate could be just that for young playmakers such as Sheppard, Alperen Sengun, and Amen Thompson.
It may be a challenge to acquire Westbrook if Houston decides to do so. Although his age and role limit his abilities, he declined his player option worth over $3 million. A veteran's minimum would be tough considering the Rockets already used their mid-level exception on Dorian Finney-Smith.