Could the Rockets Have Multiple All-Stars?
The Houston Rockets are swinging for the fences as they try to reach the late stages of the postseason. With the addition of solid players and the performance of new addition Kevin Durant, the Rockets are primed to be one of the league's best teams. As one of the league's best, several players combine to create the impact of a top team. The Rockets are trying to establish themselves as a dominant team, led by players who contribute at a high level and earn national recognition for their performance. Houston may have multiple players who receive that recognition in the form of an All-Star Game.
Durant is a likely player to earn yet another All-Star berth. His scoring is still at a high volume and high efficiency. The popularity of his name may be significant for fan voting, and most coaches recognize Durant as one of the league's best players.
Alperen Sengun earned his first All-Star selection last season after his most well-rounded season in his career.
He was much improved defensively, and he still provides an unstoppable layer to the offense in the post and paint areas in isolation. The Rockets are efficient when they play through Sengun and allow the other team to send double teams. That allows Sengun to swing the ball around to the perimeter and create an open shot for other teammates like Jabari Smith Jr. and Dorian Finney-Smith.
Sengun could win his second straight All-Star berth next season. There's reason to believe his scoring efficiency and volume can improve, and the Rockets are hoping they can make it far, led by Durant and Sengun.
Amen Thompson is one of the team's leaders, and he'll give himself a chance at earning a spot on an All-Star team.
Thompson became invaluable to the Rockets' defense early in the season. He became invaluable as an all-around player as the season went on. His speed and athleticism made it difficult for opposing defenders to stay in front of him, and made things simpler when Thompson was tasked with staying in front of others on defense.
Thompson's first All-Star selection could be this season, and the Rockets could have a max of three eligible players in the running to make an All-Star team. If all three players make the All-Star Team or are even close, that would mean the Rockets are reaching the potential many believed in when they acquired Durant.