Can The Rockets Get Back To Their Early Season Success?

The Houston Rockets are looking to bounce back from their most negative stretch of the season that spanned from January into the All-Star Break. It's a far cry from how the season began with Houston being one of the league's most dominant teams.

However, the team still has most of the same pieces and production they were getting to begin the season. It may be difficult to imagine them returning to that level of play, but they may be able to at least improve on some of their recent futility.

The biggest change that must happen is with Amen Thompson's involvement on the offense.

Thompson doesn't necessarily need the ball taken out of his hands consistently, but teams that have the personnel to neutralize his ball handling create issues for Houston's offense.

He and Alperen Sengun require the same spaces on the court if their offense begins on the perimeter. Sengun has a slightly further range of effectiveness compared to Thompson, but he hasn't been as efficient with those shots in 2026.

The lack of shooting ability from this duo makes it difficult when the Rockets face teams with an elite rim protector who can sag off Thompson and park in the paint. This effectively takes away the paint from any scorer on the court, forcing players like Kevin Durant and Reed Sheppard to take exclusively outside jumpers.

Putting Thompson back in the dunker's spot or having him set screens for ball handlers could make him more dangerous against teams equipped to handle his drives to the rim.

Sheppard is another part of the offense who needs some improved production in the final stretch of the season.

He has shown significant flashes throughout the season of a microwave scorer and shooter, along with being one of the team's best ball handlers.

However, his limitations on defense require him to have fantastic offensive games or he'll be forced to watch games from the bench. Sheppard is the most natural solution to the offense when Thompson has been neutralized, but the Rockets can't afford to lose Thompson's defense or rim pressure in the critical portions of games.

Durant and Tari Eason have been consistent performers for the team in terms of their shooting, but 2026 hasn't been kind to Jabari Smith Jr. or Dorian Finney-Smith.

Smith Jr. had a much stronger start to the season, and was a big reason the Rockets were so hard to guard. If he or Finney-Smith can provide better than league-average shooting, the Rockets have a chance at a more well rounded offense. It'll be a much more difficult task if they don't have that level of production.

The Rockets have an uphill climb to try to reach their production from the beginning of the season. At this point, it's not a realistic expectation to reach that level, but they may still be a top tier team if they can at least improve their performance from the last few months.