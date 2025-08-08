Could the Rockets Have Three All-Stars Next Season?
Last season, Alperen Sengun became the first Rocket to earn an All-Star nod since James Harden and Russell Westbrook in the 2019-20 season. The former No. 16 overall pick has grown each season he spent in Houston, eventually blossoming into the franchise cornerstone many know today.
His running-mate, Amen Thompson, emerged as the 2024-25 season went along, earning Rising Star honors and making the All-Defensive first team. Whether he reaches it next season, or further down the line, it's clear Thompson has superstar potential.
In June, the Rockets paired the two with 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant, who's earned those honors in every season he's played since 2009-2010.
So the question remains, can all three of these stars make the All-Star game in 2026?
New Format
First, it's important to acknowledge that the 2026 All-Star game will be featured as a USA vs. World in some sort of capacity, differentiating from the traditional Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference bouts.
This likely only helps the Rockets chances, as it's no secret that there's a large talent discrepancy in favor of the Western Conference, making it harder for players out West to earn the All-Star nods. With Sengun able to represent Turkey, and Thompson potentially able to represent Jamaica, the vision becomes much more apparent for all three to share the court in February.
Kevin Durant
Durant's addition to the game needs no explanation. Barring injury, or an unforeseen major age-based regression, Durant making the All-Star game is a near guarantee at this point in his career. Last season, the superstar averaged 26.6 points per game on 52.7 / 43.0 / 83.9 shooting splits, cakewalking into an All-Star nod.
He's poised to lead the Rockets in scoring again, this time on a more successful team than his former Suns squad –– further increasing his chances. In the case of Durant, hearing his name called for the festivities is more of a when, not if scenario.
Alperen Sengun
Having made the All-Star game last year, Sengun will look to cement himself as a mainstay in the picture with a second appearance in 2026. He's emerged as a candidate for a top five center in the NBA, and still has plenty room to grow.
Some may wonder if Durant's addition could hurt Sengun's counting stats, but Durant has proven capable of playing alongside multiple All-Stars before, and could do it again in Houston.
Sengun's efficiency could skyrocket playing next to Durant's tremendous gravity, opening the court for Sengun to return to the dominant post-scoring force he is.
Amen Thompson
Thompson is the biggest question mark of the three, as he's yet to make an All-Star game and is only entering his third season. Last season, only Jalen Williams and Victor Wembanyama were among players to make an All-Star game in their first three seasons. Based off history alone, it'd be an uphill battle for Thompson, but he's up for the challenge.
Last season, the young Rockets star averaged 14.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game. He's expected to improve upon these marks, but even a slight improvement may not be enough for Thompson to make a stacked All-Star team.
For his case, barring a giant leap into a top-15 player territory, Thompson's All-Star chances likely rely on the Rockets being a top two seed in the entire league, separating themselves from the pack.