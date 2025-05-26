Defensive Standout for Rockets Makes Significant International Basketball Announcement
It's been a big week for the young Houston Rocket Amen Thompson.
Thompson was named to the All-Defensive First Team, becoming the 5th Houston Rocket to do so, but that was not his only big announcement this week.
As reported by Daniel Blake of the Jamaican Observer, the young Rockets wing is reportedly interested in playing for the Jamaican national team when it comes to his future in international play.
This announcement was made at the Bob Marley Foundation while Thompson was in Kingston, Jamaica. This was also alongside his twin brother, Ausar Thompson, who currently plays for the Detroit Pistons, and is also reportedly interested in playing for Jamaica.
Now some may be wondering just how the Thompson twins can play for the Jamaican national team while being born in the United States. This is because the father of the two NBA rising stars is a Jamaican himself which allows the twins to apply for dual-citizenship in Jamaica.
Both have already confirmed they are in the process of their Jamaican citizenship, and with the addition of the two twins the Jamaican national team should shape up nicely.
The team is already confirmed to have secured a commitment from Norman Powell of the LA Clippers, while also reaching out to Nick Richards from the Phoenix Suns, Isaiah Stewart of the Detroit Pistons and Josh Minott from the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to RealGM.
Thompson is coming off a tremendous season where he helped put the Rockets in the driver seat of a No. 2 seed in the NBA playoffs, and also has become one of the premier defenders in the league in just his second NBA season.
We will continue to monitor Amen Thompson's international commitment, but for now it seems like both Thompson twins will be suiting up for Jamaica in international play.