Amen Thompson Stepping Up as an Offensive Spark for the Rockets

It's well-known that the Houston Rockets' offense hasn't been up to par this season. As much as they have retained most of their defensive identity, and Kevin Durant has remained one of the best pure scorers in the NBA, the rest of the team has struggled to supplement that with efficient possessions.

It seems that whenever the Rockets sacrifice one of offense or defense to double their production on one end, it still isn't enough to consistently win. A 7-14 record when scoring under 110 points isn't surprising, but they also have seven losses in 21 games when hitting 120 or more.

Houston is eighth in offensive rating this season, but also 21st in true shooting and 28th in turnover rate. The reason that offense is within the top 10 is due to Durant's production and the team's ability to create second-chance opportunities in the rebounding department.

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka talks with guard Amen Thompson (1) and forward Kevin Durant (7) during the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

However, through all of the criticism and the 2-2 March record, one key starter has stepped up in a major way, and he has the chance to continue through the rest of the season.

Amen Thompson has stepped up as a major two-way scoring option over his last five games, averaging 21.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists and two steals. He's done so with incredible efficiency, shooting 60.3% from the field and 40% from three.

The 6-foot-7 wing has been tasked with initiating sets in Ime Udoka's point guard committee, and while his scoring has increased from last season, Thompson has still struggled to shoot from the outside and playmake without turning the ball over frequently.

But the last five games have shown exactly what he can do when it all clicks. Over his last three games, he has just two turnovers to 18 assists with a 3.3 assist-to-turnover ratio across his last five matchups.

Thompson is still being left open by opponents, but he has been able to operate in the midrange and paint due to the Rockets' spacing. Durant and Alperen Şengün gravitate defenses toward the wings, which allows the 23-year-old to explode to the rim with less traffic. If they do collapse, he can then kick it out to the shooters.

Amen Thompson turnaround high arcing midrange jumper, wow. pic.twitter.com/JAwtPjwPbT — Rockets Clips (@Rockets_Clips) March 9, 2026

Reed Sheppard has also stepped up as a major offensive weapon since becoming a starter. His ability to score from the outside complements Thompson's slashing play style. Perhaps the Rockets have found a legitimate backcourt to put alongside Durant and give him offensive help.

Thompson will have to continue this production for Houston to have a better shot at contending with the top of the Western Conference. He has his weaknesses, but at this point, it's all about mitigating those before and during the playoffs. Over the last two weeks, he has done just that while showcasing major strengths.