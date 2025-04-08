How Nuggets Coaching Change Affects Houston Rockets
On Tuesday, the Denver Nuggets shockingly fired head coach Michael Malone, as well as their General Manager in Calvin Booth, per ESPN’s Shams Charania.
In most years, multiple teams headed for the postseason relieving their coaches just weeks out would be mind-bending. But in a timeline where Luka Doncic was traded to the Lakers, this news lands in the middle of the pack.
Denver’s firing of their GM likely won’t have short-term consequences. But Malone’s exit from the squad certainly will. So much so, that the ripple effects could very well reach Houston.
As it stands now, Houston is the No. 2 seed in the West, and would very much like to keep that standing heading into its first postseason since 2020. The Nuggets are no longer contending for that spot — with the Lakers being the only other team with a chance — but Malone’s firing could still have other consequences.
The Rockets and Nuggets aren’t currently on the same side of the Western Conference postseason bracket, but should the Nuggets fall, and Nikola Jokic be good enough to fuel a round one win, they could be meeting later. While the firing of a bench boss this late in the season is unprecedented, signs point to some obvious lack of cohesion overall, which could work in Houston’s favor in a potential matchup.
Additionally, the middle of the conference is a mess. The Nuggets, Warriors, Timberwolves, Clippers and Grizzlies all have similar records, thus making it hard to project who’s going to land where.
With three games left in the season, it’s possible the Nuggets could still fall to the seven-seed and the Play-In, where they could face Houston in round one. This one certainly feels more possible than it did mere hours ago, as the Nuggets face the Kings tomorrow, Grizzlies on Friday and Rockets on Sunday.