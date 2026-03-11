Prolific Scoring Wing Notes Defensive Shortcomings of Rockets' Alperen Sengun

Alperen Sengun has been in a bit of a funk of late. It's been especially noticeable on the offensive end, where his efficiency has just absolutely faded.

Especially when considering how he started the season, as he was on an absolute tear following the EuroBasket gamut. Sengun was even stroking outside shots, which was clearly not sustainable.

To that point, Sengun is shooting 28.4% from deep on the season, which is his second worst mark of the last four years and second-lowest clip since becoming a starter for the Rockets.

If Sengun's offense isn't clicking and humming, the Rockets are in real trouble, because that's his forte. His bread and butter, if you will. So much, that he's drawn comparisons to Nikola Jokic, endlessly. Well, not so much lately. And maybe not again for awhile.

At least not based on offensive skills and abilities, because Sengun isn't quite there yet. They're closer defensively, as they are both below average defenders.

And that may be putting it politely, especially in Sengun’s case. He's been severely struggling on that end.

Teams have been hunting him on mismatches and simply going to work. We saw it against the Golden State Warriors and especially against the San Antonio Spurs.

Former Rockets scoring wing and future Hall of Famer Joe Johnson even took note, taking to the Nightcap podcast, with former NFL standout wide receiver Chad Ochocinco and Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe.

Prolific Scoring Wing Notes Alperen Sengun's Defensive Shortcomings

"Sengun, he can't guard nobody," Johnson said. "The game is so fast, they're putting him in those pick-and-rolls. They're getting the isolation and they're just penetrating and kicking or getting by him and getting layups."

The seven-time All-Star continued.

"But he's having a hard [time]. He's struggling playing at this pace. He's struggling playing at this pace."

Chad Ochocinco made the suggestion for the Rockets to pull Sengun and simply going small, when he's getting targeted and hunted, which Johnson disagreed with, simply because of his offensive load.

"Who are you gonna put in there? You play through him. Alot of the offense is ran through him."

Johnson is right on both fronts, especially the latter point. Houston is top-heavy.

They can't afford to not play Sengun. They'll have to live with his defensive warts, which especially become problematic. So much that Rockets coach Ime Udoka, who is a defensive-minded coach, has even tried to hide Sengun on defense.