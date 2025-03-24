Nuggets Outlast Rockets to Snap Nine-Game Win-Streak
In a highly-important Western Conference matchup on Sunday, the Denver Nuggets beat the Rockets, fending off a late-surge to snap Houston’s nine-game win-streak.
Despite three-time MVP Nikola Jokic not taking the court, the Nuggets were able to get production from its starters, primarily point guard Jamal Murray. The Canadian poured on a blistering 39 points on 15-for-28 shooting, including seven assists to zero turnovers, helping his squad to a 116-111 victory.
Houston got out to a lightning-quick start, going on an 11-2 run to start the game and force a Denver timeout. From there, the Nuggets quickly course-corrected, coming back and going blow-for-blow with Houston into the second quarter.
The Nuggets would make their push in the third frame, outscoring Houston, 39-22, behind impressive defense and offense. Guard Jamal Murray showed off his ever-talented shot-making, getting five-straight buckets to kick-start his team’s run.
The Nuggets would lead by as many as 19 in the third quarter, but Houston hasn’t been known to roll over on the season, and made a push late in the contest.
The Rockets would cut the lead to four with just over a minute remaining in the game, grinding the deficit down by getting stops and putting itself at the free throw line with aggressive offense. Ultimately, Denver’s lead would prove to be too much, as a few timely buckets on the Nuggets’ end would prove insurmountable.
Jalen Green was the Rockets’ leading scorer on the night, getting 30 points, albeit on an inefficient 8-for-22 shooting. Other double-digit scorers included Dillon Brooks with 21, Steven Adams with 14 and Alperen Sengun with 17.
Houston next looks to take on the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, March 25 at 7 p.m. CT. The Rockets still sit at No. 2 in the Western Conference, but have a lesser lead over Denver than they did coming into the game.