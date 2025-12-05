Rockets Slip a Bit in Bleacher Report's Latest NBA Power Rankings

The most promising part about the Houston Rockets' performance this season is that whenever they've dropped a game, they bounce back and respond with a winning streak.

After starting the season 0-2, the Rockets went on a five-game winning streak, followed by another five wins in a row after a loss, and then another three-game streak. Now, they sit at 14-5, good for the third season in a crowded Western Conference.

The two-way play and shooting efficiency have propelled Houston to a hot start. The team ranks second in both offensive and defensive ratings, continuing the ball stoppage that made it so elite last season. On the other end, the addition of Kevin Durant and the development of the young core have led the Rockets to shoot nearly 40% from three.

However, two other teams in the West have been even more impressive, and they have wins against Houston this season. It has resulted in the Rockets getting moved down a spot in Bleacher Report's latest power rankings from Andy Bailey. Nevertheless, they're still elite, ranking third.

"Since the last edition of the power rankings came out, the Houston Rockets slipped out of the top spot in offensive rating, but they stopped at second place," Bailey wrote.

"And their unique combination of bludgeoning offensive rebounding and high-end three-point shooting continues to make them one of the toughest outs in the league.

"Houston is first (by a lot) in offensive rebounding percentage and tied for second in three-point percentage. And all the extra possessions and points that come out of those two categories have the Rockets playing like a title contender."

The Oklahoma City Thunder have continued their historic surge with a 21-1 record. No one is even close to competing with them, but the Denver Nuggets are looking just as strong, if not stronger than the Rockets. They're 3-3 in their last six games, but still own the league's top offensive rating.

However, Denver's defense hasn't been impressive, having allowed 124.2 points per game in that stretch. While the Nikola Jokic-Jamal Murray tandem has been brilliant, the Nuggets can't seem to stifle opponents on the other end.

The Rockets will begin their second back-to-back of the season tonight, taking on the Phoenix Suns at home, followed by an in-state rivalry game against the Dallas Mavericks. Houston defeated both teams in November by an average margin of 15 points, although they came at very different points in the month.