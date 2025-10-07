Did Rockets’ Guard Reed Sheppard Show Enough vs. Hawks?
On Monday, the Houston Rockets kicked off their 2025 preseason with a bout against the Atlanta Hawks, eventually winning 122-113.
Against a much-improved Atlanta team, Houston was able to roll out most of their new core, save for a few injured rotational players, as well as superstar Kevin Durant.
Incoming second-year guard Reed Sheppard was one of those, and plenty of eyes were on the former No. 3 draft pick to gauge where he stands in his development. With the likely season-ending injury to lead guard Fred VanVleet, Sheppard will likely be relied on more heavily than anticipated in the 2025-26 season, and his success could be pivotal to the Rockets’.
It’s just one game, but did Sheppard show enough to quell any fears about the guard position in the Rockets’ upcoming season? For now, that answer stands at no.
Across 19 minutes in the starting lineup, Sheppard added seven points on 2-for-6 shooting, with three rebounds, one assists and three turnovers. He finished with a -6 plus-minus alongside Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun.
The former Kentucky Wildcat did show some improvement. He played seldomly in his rookie season, and starting in any capacity would’ve been a long shot. His adding seven points, three rebounds and an assist was a step in the right direction, though it came with plenty of negatives too.
Sheppard hit only one three in four tries, a fadeaway essentially falling out of bounds. At the bare minimum, he’ll have to find his 3-point shot — which was one of the primary reasons the Rockets gambled on him in the 2024 draft.
Additionally, it seems Sheppard it far off from replicating VanVleet’s impact as a handler and facilitator. While he wasn’t asked to do so much in Monday night’s game, he still finished with just one assist and three turnovers, failing to show the confidence or processing speed needed to be a lead guard on a great team. Unfortunately, Thompson didn’t necessarily stand out in this area either with three assists to four turnovers.
There will be plenty of time for Sheppard to right the ship. One preseason game won’t be indicative of where he’ll be in a few months, or even a few weeks. But it’s clear he has some work to do before finding his footing on this iteration of the Rockets.
Houston will be back in action on Wednesday, Oct. 8 against the Utah Jazz, which should offer Sheppard a much easier opponent to test his skills against.