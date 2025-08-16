‘Different’: Kevin Durant Comments on New Rockets' Teammate
Having played for five teams across the NBA now, superstar Kevin Durant has seen his fair share of star teammates.
From Russell Westbrook and James Harden on the young OKC Thunder, to the all-time Golden State trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, and plenty more in Brooklyn and Phoenix.
Now, Rockets’ big Alperen Sengun — a one-time All-Star as of last season — joins that list.
Sengun has rapidly ascended to stardom in the NBA. At still just 22, he was able to add 19.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game last season en route to his All-Star bid. With Houston’s rising core, he was able to lead them to the No. 2 seed.
Houston was a good team last season, but needed to upgrade to great this offseason. And the organization did just that in adding Durant to the fold. In trading off scorer Jalen Green, veteran Dillon Brooks and the No. 10 pick at the draft, the Rockets were able to get a massive boost in the scoring department.
Durant offers a great compliment to Sengun. Even at 36 he’s still one of the best offensive players on the planet, most recently going for 26.6 points per game on 53% shooting — including a 43% from 3-point land — on a combination of blistering jump-shooting and downhill attacking. With Sengun’s hub-esque play-making, the two should be a match made in heaven.
It seems Durant agrees, as he took to X — formerly known as Twitter — on Friday to comment on his new star teammate.
Sengun is currently preparing for FIBA EuroBasket 2025 with Turkey, and played in a preparation match versus Germany. While his team ultimately didn’t come away with the win, it did spur a one-play highlight featuring a fairly voracious dunk from the big man.
“Different,” Durant wrote on X of the one-play highlight.
Durant has been especially active on X lately, which isn't out of the ordinary for the all-time scorer. He's gained a reputation on social media in recent years, equal parts building up the basketball community and dishing out seemingly care-free banter with fans from plenty of different teams.
The Rockets will kick off their preseason with a game against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, Oct. 6. They'll officially kick off their 2025-26 season with a game against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder for ring night on Tuesday, Oct. 21.