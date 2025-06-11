Dillon Brooks had Career Year From 3-Point Range for Rockets
The Houston Rockets knew they needed to change after their third straight lottery season. The Rockets had only won 61 games over a three-year stretch, and Rafael Stone and the Rockets were ready to turn the page on the rebuilding phase.
To do that, the Rockets brought in Ime Udoka to lead the team and change the Rockets' reputation around the league. They also wanted to bring in veteran leadership on the court. That's why they signed Fred VanVleet to a max contract and also brought in Dillon Brooks, who had just finished his sixth season with the Memphis Grizzlies.
The Rockets brought in Brooks to become the team's defensive leader. Udoka wanted to make the Rockets a tougher, more defensive-minded team. Brooks was the first step in making that happen. Brooks has helped the Rockets transition from the bottom of the league in defense to a top-five defensive team this season.
Brooks has not only been the defensive captain, he saw an improvement from 3-point range in his second season with the Rockets. Brooks struggled at times from downtown in 2023-24. Last season, Brooks shot 35.9%, which was still one of his better shooting seasons.
In year two, as a Rocket, Brooks took his outside shooting to another level. Brooks has another hot start to the season, just as he did in his first season with the team, but this time, he maintained it for the entire season. Brooks became the Rockets' best 3-point shooter as he benefited from teams double-teaming Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green.
Brooks shot a career high 39.7 percent from the arc and made a career high 2.5 3-pointers a game. One reason for Brooks' improvement was the emergence of Amen Thompson as the Rockets' lead defender. It freed up Brooks to not have to guard the opposing team's best offensive player, which gave him more freedom on the offensive end.
Brooks was more aggressive on the offensive end, which led to one of the better offensive seasons in his career. Brooks also tied a Rockets record for 3-pointers in a game in a win over the Boston Celtics when he made 10 shots from downtown.
Despite the negative feedback the Rockets received when they first signed Dillon Brooks, it is an excellent move for the Rockets. Brooks has not only provided the Rockets with a defensive presence on the perimeter but also a dependable shooter on the offensive end.