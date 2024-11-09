Dillon Brooks Has Quietly Been One of the Rockets' Best Players
The Houston Rockets visited the Oklahoma City Thunder Friday night at the Paycom Center. The Rockets hung with the Thunder for one quarter before a disastrous second quarter saw them outscored 44-20.
The Rockets won the next two quarters, but the Thunder still cruised to a 126-107 victory, snapping the Rockets' two-game winning streak. Despite the blowout loss, Dillon Brooks had another excellent game, especially from 3-point range.
That continues to be a good start from beyond the arc of the season. Brooks is shooting a career-high from 3-point range at .378 percent. Brooks is also pulling down a career-high 3.8 rebounds so far this season. The eight-year forward seems to have settled into his role on the offensive end.
Even though Brooks's shooting has been a welcome surprise this season, his defense has really stood out. Even with the Rocket's dismal performance on defense Friday night, Brooks's numbers on defense have been good all season.
After nine games, Brooks leads the team in defensive rating at 103.6, almost four points better than Jabari Smith, who ranks second. Opposing players are only shooting 45 percent from the field against Brooks.
Even though that ranks third amongst the regular rotation players on the Rockets it is still good considering Brooks guards the oppsing teams best player every night. That's not just opposing wing players or guards that includes players like Victor Wembanyama and Karl Anthony Towns.
Brooks has taken on the role of an all-around defender. In the NBA, there are few players capable of guarding Ja Morant one night and switching to guard Victor Wembanyama the next. However, that is precisely what Brooks has accomplished all season long, making him one of the most versatile defenders in the league.
Brooks is not a flashy player on offense by any means. He is not going to take players off the dribble and rise up to put a defender on a poster. What Brooks has been for the Rockets is the defensive anchor, and this season, he has been one of the Rockets' best 3-point shooters.
Despite the Rockets up and down start to the season, Brooks has been a steady player on the offensive end and a standout on the defensive end.
