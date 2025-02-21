Dillon Brooks is Rockets' Unsung Hero
Houston Rockets small forward Dillon Brooks often gets lost in the fray when people name the most impactful players on the team.
Sure, Brooks isn't part of the team's draft pick haul over the first half of this decade, but his addition to the team has been a crucial one, especially in his second year with the team.
Brooks, who turned 29 last month, is averaging 13.6 points per game while shooting over 38 percent from beyond the arc. That number is about three percentage points higher than last year, which has made a major difference in the long run.
Brooks has some playoff experience during his time with the Memphis Grizzlies, and that could come into play as the Rockets go down the stretch this season.
Houston is fighting for homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs, and Brooks knows what that feels like. In his last two seasons with the Grizzlies, the team finished second in the Western Conference playoff picture. Ironically enough, the year he leaves, Memphis dwindles back into the lottery.
While the Grizzlies are back in the mix in the West, so too are the Rockets, who need Brooks' experience and 3-point shooting to keep Houston in the running for as long as possible.
The Rockets are back in action tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. CT.
