Dillon Brooks, Team Canada Upset By Victor Wembanyama, France
One of the Houston Rockets' Olympic representatives has been eliminated from the tournament.
Dillon Brooks was representing the club while playing for his national team, Team Canada, which won their group play and made it to the knockout rounds. In their first game of the knockout rounds, though, Canada was rattled and eliminated.
Almost every member of Team Canada struggled as they took a 82-73 loss to France. Ahead of the match, it was understood the winner would be taking on Germany, who defeated Greece before the contest took place.
In the loss, Brooks was quite bad. He shot 1-of-9 from the field, 0-of-3 on 3-pointers and scored just two points while racking up four fouls. He had three rebounds, one assist and three steals.
For Canada, the result is quite disappointing, as they arguably have the second-best roster in the tournament, following only Team USA. France is no rollover, squad though. They feature Victor Wembanyama, who is set up to be one of the next greatest players in NBA history, and he's got help from a handful of other NBA players.
Now, Brooks' focus turns back to the Rockets and resting his body ahead of another 82-game season. He's heading into his second season in Houston, this time hopeful to make the playoffs after helping the team post a 41-41 record a season ago.
While Brooks will be a key starter for the Rockets, he also provides the team flexibility as a trade chip, considering his three-and-D production combined with his contract, which could be used to help match salaries for a star player.
Another Rockets player, Jock Landale, was eliminated from Olympic play as Australia -- as well as Jack McVeigh -- were eliminated from the tournament.
Canada was set up for the loss with their poor shooting outing. They ended up shooting 38 percent from the field and 24 percent from beyond the arc.
