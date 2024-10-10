Don't Forget About Rockets' Dillon Brooks
With all of the young talent on the Houston Rockets roster, it can be easy to overlook the impact that Dillon Brooks has on the team.
However, the Rockets will need another strong effort from Brooks in his second year with the organization.
While Tari Eason and Cam Whitmore are breathing down Brooks' neck for playing time at the small forward position, Brooks is slated to be the team's starting small forward for the season.
Brooks, 28, averaged 12.7 points per game in his first year with the Rockets while shooting nearly 36 percent from beyond the 3-point line. But Brooks will make most of his impact on the defensive end of the floor, and that is where he will make his money.
Brooks will likely have the responsibility to guard the opposing team's best scorer, which isn't a position that should be taken lightly. With the Rockets' young core getting better on the offensive side of the floor, it will allow Brooks to become a true 3-and-D specialist with an emphasis on the defensive game.
The Rockets emerged as a top-10 defense last season, and Brooks' insertion into the lineup was a big reason behind the success. Now with a year under his belt, Brooks can continue to be the defensive stalwart he is and lead the Rockets to new heights.
