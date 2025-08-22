Draymond Green's Clapback at Rockets' Alperen Sengun Has One Major Problem
Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun and Golden State Warriors forward (and quasi-center) Draymond Green have gone at it a time or two. In the last regular season matchup between the Rockets and Warriors, Green tried his best to rattle the Rockets' young All-Star center.
(In typical fashion, for Green).
Sengun was not to be denied, dominating his way to 19 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and a 106-96 victory. Green stayed in foul trouble all night, which contributed to Sengun's 10 trips to the foul line -- his 13th game with double-digit free throws in 2024-25.
All told, Green had two points, five fouls, four turnovers, four assists, and three rebounds.
The game made the Rockets-Warriors postseason matchup even more intriguing, especially since it was a mere two weeks prior to the start of the postseason.
The postseason duel went the distance, as both teams scrapped and clawed their way to a full seven-game first-round series. Golden State was victorious, but Green gave Sengun his flowers afterwards on The Draymond Green Show, saying that he was "real", while also telling Sengun to stop flopping and embellishing contact.
"[But] what I would say to Sengun — flop a little less. Embellish a little less,” Green continued. “Because with a defender like me. Imma feed off that."
Sengun gave a tell-all interview with Socrates Dergi, and unloaded on the Warriors.
"They’re a very experienced team, and they fouled a lot. In the playoffs, they don’t call it. But they were the ones crying all series about fouls not being called."
Sengun also shared his mentality of going against a pesty, oftentimes below-the-belt defender like Green -- the proclaimed best defender of all-time.
"Never in my life has something like this scared me. If anything, it makes me angry."
On Tuesday, Green took to social media to respond to Sengun's latest comments.
"Hold that L,” Green initially said.
The 35-year-old forward didn't stop there, however. After all, that's not his modus operandi.
“That’s a tough thing to say after you lose… You have to win to stuff like that."
As it pertains to the conversation about fouls and officiating, it's worth noting that the Rockets got to the line 200 times throughout the series, whereas the Warriors had 122 free throw attempts.
Golden State had 150 fouls called all series, compared to Houston's 124.
This seems to lend credence to Sengun's claim about Golden State fouling a lot.
Sengun, who was mainly defended by Green, had the most free throws on the Rockets, while Green led the Warriors in fouls.
But that was then. There's a new season upon us.
Green's Warriors have mostly stood pat this summer, waiting on the Jonathan Kuminga ordeal to resolve itself, while the Rockets added Kevin Durant, Green's teammate of three years with the Warriors.