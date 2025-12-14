Ime Udoka Explains Rockets' Balance of Player Development While Winning

Ime Udoka has long been one of the rising young coaches in the NBA. He came from a championship environment, spanning from his time alongside Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs.

In fact, Udoka both player for and coached under Popovich and even won a title as an assistant on the Spurs’ staff. Once he got his first head coaching opportunity with the Boston Celtics, it’s no surprise that the team went to the NBA Finals in his first season.

And they were carried by having an elite defensive play (second in defensive rating) and getting out on the glass (fifth in rebounds).

And they had the league’s second-best net rating.

Sound familiar?

It should. Because the Houston Rockets have had the same formula under Udoka, since his arrival in 2023. But especially of late.

Last season, the Rockets ranked fourth in defensive rating, first in overall rebounding and seventh in net rating.

This season, they rank fifth in defensive rating (which is a bit of a surprise, considering how the defense looked to start the year), first in total rebounds, and second in net rating.

They also have the league’s second-best offensive attack, which isn’t necessarily Udoka’s forte.

(Kevin Durant changes things).

The Rockets have consistently displayed a level of increased development under Udoka, as evidenced by their record and conference rank.

In his first season, Houston went 41-41, demonstrating a 19-win boost.

Last season, Houston went 52-30 (63.4 percent winning clip), finishing second in the West. This season, the Rockets currently sit 15-6 (71.4 percent winning clip).

But Alperen Sengun is having a career season. Tari Eason was also having his best season, from a scoring efficiency standpoint, by far prior to his injury.

Udoka spoke to the media about the Rockets’ prioritization of player development, in addition to title contending. (credit to chron.com's Michael Shapiro).

Which is a fine line that often gets blurred and/or interfered with.

“Winning breeds success for everybody. Guys were rewarded with contracts, extensions for coaches as well, on my staff. So, I think we’re all on the same page. The progress we’ve taken about developing guys, but at the same time, winning and trying to develop those habits.

We’re all on the same page. Ownership, the front office, the coaches and players. All headed towards the same goal. That’s reflected by my contract, but also the commitment we have with the players that we signed.”

Udoka noted that several teams reached out to him this past summer regarding his potential interest in coaching elsewhere, but he rejected the overtures.

“Teams reached out. But no interest, on my part.”

This past season, the Rockets rewarded Udoka with a contract extension that ties him for the fourth-highest paid coach in the NBA (alongside Doc Rivers).

Per Sportico, Udoka’s deal is worth $11 million annually, behind Steve Kerr, Erik Spoelstra and Tyronn Lue.