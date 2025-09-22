Early All-Star Candidates for the Rockets This Season
Back in August, ESPN's NBA insiders predicted the Houston Rockets to repeat the same success this season as they did last. The Rockets went 52-30 last year, snatching up the second seed in a loaded Western Conference. This year, Houston is predicted to do more of the same, going 54-28 and once again repeating as the same seed.
The addition of all-time scorer Kevin Durant has transformed the Rockets from a young up-and-comer to a legitimate title contender. Not only that, but Dorian Finney-Smith, Clint Capela and Josh Okogie should help with veteran experience as well.
Last season, Alperen Sengun was Houston's only All-Star, making his first appearance at 22 years old. Entering this season, if the Rockets can repeat that success with more talent, perhaps more players could get that recognition. Who has a legitimate shot at the All-Star Game if Houston finished as a top two team in the West?
Kevin Durant
Durant making the All-Star Game is practically a lock right now. Despite being 36 years old, he is still one of the best scorers in the league, having averaged 26.6 points on incredible shooting splits last season.
The 6-foot-11 wing still has plenty left in the tank and could be an All-Star starter if he repeats or boosts his production. In a new system under Ime Udoka, Durant should have even more opportunities to succeed as the clear-cut primary scorer in Houston.
Alperen Sengun
If the Rockets are a high-enough seed, Sengun could once again represent the Rockets during All-Star Weekend. The Turkish center is primed for success after taking a leap into stardom last season, averaging 19.1 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists.
Sengun's production over the years has been parallel to the Rockets' record: they've both increased substantially. Nicknamed 'Baby Jokic,' he can score, rebound and distribute at a high level, which should complement Durant's game perfectly. If Sengun's scoring can improve, he could average a 20-point double-double for the season, which certainly warrants an All-Star appearance.
Amen Thompson
Thompson is a bit of a reach, but the All-Star voters tend to favor team success over individual success when it comes to the final selections. Last season, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder boasted a combined five All-Stars despite some of the stats from their players.
In this case, Thompson could sneak in as one of the final players if the Rockets have one of the league's best records by February. The 22-year-old averaged 14.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks last season. Those numbers could improve by a solid margin this year.
If Thompson manages to up his scoring and become more of a Swiss Army knife at the same time, he could be a legitimate All-Star. Remember, he started in just 42 games last season, and as a starter, his numbers upped to a near 17-point double-double. If he develops on schedule, he could be a third star for Houston.