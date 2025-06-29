Eric Gordon Declines Player Option: Potential Houston Rockets Reunion?
The NBA offseason is in full swing with teams and players making decisions regarding free agency. The Houston Rockets, who have been stealing headlines after trading for Kevin Durant, are looking to improve upon a 52-30 2024-25 season with the young core making a huge leap.
The Rockets could look to bring in supplementary pieces to support Durant, Alperen Sengun, and the rest of the core through free agency. One need Houston has is shooting, as the team ranked toward the bottom in multiple categories this past season.
A notable shooter on the market this summer is former Rockets guard Eric Gordon. According to Shams Charania of ESPN, Gordon is declining his $3.4 million to hit unrestricted free agency.
Gordon, who last played for the Philadelphia 76ers, has built a career on elite three-point shooting. He averaged 6.8 points on 40.9% shooting from deep this past year, but leading up to the 2024-25 season, he had never dipped below 11 points per game in his career. It's important to note he was receiving just 19.7 minutes across 39 games.
The Rockets could use shooting such as Gordon's, and he could be a cheap contract off the bench. In seven seasons with Houston, the 36-year-old averaged 15.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while being a key member of multiple playoff runs.
Gordon could also be a veteran presence for the locker room along with Durant and Jeff Green, who Houston intends to bring back. Gordon also has experience playing with current Rockets such as Sengun, Tari Eason, Jae'Sean Tate, and Jabari Smith Jr.
Gordon could draw interest from older, more competitive teams around the league, but he's getting older, and his stats have dipped from previous seasons. He was a valuable piece with the Rockets, LA Clippers, and New Orleans Pelicans, but his stints with the 76ers and Phoenix Suns were underwhelming.
With his next contract likely to be cheap, plus the Rockets looking to save money with Durant's extension looming and Fred VanVleet's new two-year, $50 million contract, Gordon could be a great veteran option for Houston in free agency.