ESPN Ranks Rockets' Reed Sheppard as NBA's Top Sophomore
The Houston Rockets' stockpile of young prospects was on full display in 2024-25, as the team finished with 52 wins in the Western Conference and received strong play from Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun, and Jalen Green.
However, the team doled out limited roles to Cam Whitmore (16.2 minutes) and Reed Sheppard (12.6 minutes), who were both lottery-level talents in their respective draft classes. This offseason, the team parted with Green and Whitmore, paving the way for Sheppard to secure a larger role.
After all, the Rockets ranked 21st in long-range shooting (35.3 percent), which is one of Sheppard's strong suits (52.1 percent from three in his lone collegiate season at Kentucky). The former third overall pick was listed as ESPN's top sophomore heading into the 2025-26 season, issuing the following reasoning.
"Following considerable hype around Sheppard a year ago, there wasn't all that much to say about his rookie season. Houston remains excited about him as he steps into more minutes on a team with high aspirations.
The Rockets' ability to contend in the truest sense may hang more on the growth of their young players than whatever Durant gives them: Sheppard, Thompson and Jabari Smith Jr. are all going to play major roles.
While he wasn't especially noteworthy at summer league, Sheppard is worthy of optimism -- he should be walking into an ideal role as a secondary handler, playmaker and spacer who can both operate off of and make life easier for Houston's stars. His shooting will be pivotal next to Thompson and Alperen Sengun, but he'll also need to remain effective defensively.
Sheppard has the chance to be a huge swing factor in Houston's title chase. The question is whether next season is the right time and how the Rockets might have to adjust their depth accordingly. The simple fact is that we haven't really seen him yet."
Sheppard's ability to take a leap could prove to be pivotal for a Rockets team with a thin guard rotation and in need of shooting.