ESPN Reporter Drops Rockets’ Plans For Kevin Durant Extension
The big-time arrival of Kevin Durant completely changes everything for the Houston Rockets’ odds and title fortunes.
After a promising 2024-25 season that saw them win 52 games and qualify for the NBA Playoffs following a five-year rebuild, the Rockets pulled the trigger by landing one of the game’s greatest players this offseason. The Durant blockbuster deal has officially transformed Houston to a serious phase, making the ball club one of the key favorites that could win it all.
Amid the excitement right now around the Space City as bright possibilities await, there is plenty of intrigue about what might be the long-term outlook between Durant and the Rockets.
With one year left on his current deal, Durant stands eligible right now for a contract extension. He can secure as much as $119 million over two years despite just being dealt to Houston by the Phoenix Suns. But as of now, there’s no clear indication yet on when both sides will finally agree to an extended partnership. With less than two months left before the new season begins, most Houston fans are certainly hoping that the Rockets can lock up Durant for years to come.
Apparently, the wait remains ongoing as the franchise has a contract priority before discussing a new deal with Durant. According to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon in the latest episode of The Hoop Collective Podcast, Houston is aiming to land a new deal with Tari Eason first before shifting the talks to the 36-year-old star.
“Tari Eason’s contract extension is not done yet, at least, not at this point. I believe the Rockets would like to get Tari Eason’s extension done first, just to better understand what kind of math they’re working with.”- Tim MacMahon
After previously striking a five-year, $122 million extension with Jabari Smith Jr., the Rockets are now slated to provide Eason his well-deserved rookie extension.
Drafted by the franchise for the 17th overall selection in the 2022 NBA Draft, Eason pretty much earned himself a good payday. As the team’s do-it-all forward, he demonstrated promising growth last season, registering 12.0 points, 6.4 boards, 1.5 assists, and 1.7 steals while shooting 48.7 percent from the field across 57 games.
Financially, prioritizing their future with Eason first is completely understandable on the side of the Rockets. Signing the big man for a few more seasons until October will have a significant implication on the team’s spending flexibility in gaining the commitment of Durant later and their present standing in the first apron.
For now, everyone can only put their trust in Rafael Stone to hammer every negotiation that has to be completed before the much-awaited 2025-26 season begins for Houston.