ESPN's Tim MacMahon Predicts Rockets to Split Up Young, Talented Duo
Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green were both drafted in the same year, albeit with much different expectations, based on their draft positions.
Green was the Rockets' second overall pick in 2021- their first draft selection of the rebuild. Sengun, on the other hand, was selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder with the 16th pick, only to later be traded to the Houston Rockets, in a deal the Thunder probably wouldn't make again, if they had a do-over.
Sengun and Green have each shown flashes of promise during their three seasons in Houston, giving Rockets fans reason for excitement about the duo's ability to play alongside one another.
However, ESPN's Tim MacMahon, who covers the Rockets, doesn't think it'll turn out that way. MacMahon took to the Lowe Post to share his thoughts.
"The fact that it's been slow on the negotiation talks with Sengun and Green is interesting. I would be surprised if either of those get done before the season.
I've said it many times, and people haven't necessarily been thrilled with it but I don't expect both Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun to be part of the long-term picture in Houston. I think its maybe one or the other but it's not going to be both."
MacMahon noted that the Rockets' stockpile of young talent shouldn't be penciled in as a long-term concoction of talent.
"They're not all gonna be there long-term. Just do the finances."
Lowe noted that Sengun's market would be robust, based on the number of teams lined up for his services this offseason.
"When there was even a whiff of Sengun's availability on the market, and I don't know if he was ever really available at all, but there were some teams that were really interested to get in that bidding."
Lowe also noted that the Rockets' contract negotiations with both Sengun and Green could get "spicy."
