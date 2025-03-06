Evaluating the Rockets Potential Playoffs Opponents
Following its third-straight loss, the Houston Rockets have continued their slow slide down the Western Conference standings.
The skid couldn’t have come at a worse time in the season, as there’s just a month and change left until the coveted NBA postseason. The Rockets will assuredly make it, but just what seed they are remains to be seen.
As it stands now, Houston sits at No. 5, one-and-a-half games behind the Grizzlies and three full games ahead of Golden State. And a deeper dive into the standings is able to narrow down who they could be playing in the first round of the playoffs.
With that said, here’s some of the teams Houston could see:
Memphis Grizzlies
If the regular season ended today, the four-five matchup would be Houston vs. Memphis, a series most fans around the world would more than welcome.
The two teams offer stars, up-and-coming swaths of young talent and a tough test on both sides.
Led by Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane, Memphis has seen highs and lows similar to the Rockets this season. And the Dillon Brooks Bowl might just be their ideal matchup.
As it stands now, this is the most likely option, even if Houston claws back to No. 4.
Denver Nuggets
A potential matchup between Denver and Houston would require a slide from either team, certainly possibilities.
Armed with the best player in the world and a proven core — albeit one that hasn’t performed up to par so far this year — the Nuggets aren’t likely at the top of the list of teams the Rockets want to see.
Houston’s defense has proven itself so far this year, but there’s no guarantee you can stop the three-time MVP in Jokic. And its also no certainty Houston could keep pace offensive for a full seven-game series.
Los Angeles Lakers
The unlikeliest of our three options, a Lakers-Rockets matchup in the first round would require Los Angeles falling back to three — rather unlikely given how hot they are presently — and Houston being surpassed by the Warriors in the final month.
LeBron James continues to play at All-NBA pace somehow, and the team was also able to add a similar talent in superstar Luka Doncic at the trade deadline.
For now, the middling West teams are likely hoping that the Lakers stay at No. 2, opposed to falling.
