Ex-NBA Star Drops Bold Words for Kevin Durant-Rockets Pairing
Who would've thought that after a magical campaign this past season, the Houston Rockets would be able to land one of the greatest players of all time?
Indeed, Kevin Durant's entry is an answered prayer for the Houston Rockets and the franchise's hopes for basketball supremacy. Upon a groundbreaking 2024-25 outing, it's now finally time for the ball club to take new heights, and the future Hall of Famer is simply the one that can get them that third title.
Since James Harden, Durant simply stands as the next big talent to set his foot in H-town. The 37-year-old already etched his name as a legend of this sport by being an NBA MVP, two-time champion, and a recipient of multiple other individual accolades.
Durant is slated to integrate his talent to a promising Rockets team. And in the eyes of Byron Scott, it would be a fantastic partnership that the superstar forward will savor unlike what he previously experienced in the Phoenix Suns.
“We all know that talent isn't everything. Having great talent doesn't mean you're going to have a great basketball team. Chemistry and camaraderie are so important in sports. And I think with this Houston team, he'll have better chemistry and camaraderie with these guys because these guys are looking up to him,” the retired Los Angeles Lakers star said about Durant on his Fast Break podcast.
“They respect him. They expect him to come in and be like their — I wouldn't say savior — but be that missing piece. You know, in Phoenix, you had Bradley [Beal] who was like, "I'm the [ __ ]," you know? You had Devin Booker, "I'm the [ __ ]," you know? So I don't think they had a good fit in Phoenix. It was very talented, but fit-wise, it just wasn't a good fit in Phoenix.”
As it is, Durant is coming off a failed tenure in the Valley. The Phoenix Suns sacrificed every ounce of their assets for Durant in 2023 with high hopes of winning it all. But in the end, their run achieved nothing despite boasting a high-scoring star trio of Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal in the past two seasons.
Durant will now embrace brand-new beginnings in Houston with such greater possibilities. Not only that he'll be paired with fellow star Alperen Sengun, but Durant will also welcome a solid ball club that already has an incredible mixture of young talent and veteran leadership.
In Phoenix, Durant was clueless about his directions from the organization’s mismanagement and multiple coaching hires. But now in Houston, everything changes for him again as he gains another clear shot to compete for a title with a perfect culture around. From Steven Adams, Jeff Green, and Ime Udoka, he also has a familiar support system behind in leading the Rockets to the top.
Following his brutal years in Brooklyn and Phoenix in which his winning capability was questioned, Durant couldn't ask for a much better place than Houston in continuing his illustrious career and quest for another glory.