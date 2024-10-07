Ex-Rockets Fan Favorite PJ Tucker at Crossroads with Clippers
PJ Tucker was one of the more underrated signings in Houston Rockets history, as he joined the franchise on the mid-level exception and was largely an unheralded player. Then again, that tends to be the case with glue guys who don't necessarily need the ball to thrive.
Tucker became a starter during his first postseason run with the franchise, despite making significantly less than Ryan Anderson, who he supplanted in the starting lineup. Tucker was one of the better wing defenders in the league, as he played a physical, tenacious style of defense and was unafraid of defending the best scorer on the opposing team.
In fact, he wanted to take on that challenge. And offensively, he had one job: getting behind the arc in the corners and letting it fly. However, after four years, Tucker came to a realization: the Rockets were no longer a fit for him.
He was ready to contend for a title, while they were on the cusp of a full-scale rebuild. Better yet a teardown.
Tucker was dealt to the Milwaukee Bucks, where he won a championship in 2020-21. After that, Tucker would change jerseys seemingly every year, spending time with the Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, and Los Angeles Clippers- the latter two stops he made with Rockets legend James Harden.
However, these days, Tucker's NBA career could finally be over, as he and the Clippers have mutually agreed to break up.
The Clippers made the announcement on Sunday.
“We’ve had ongoing conversations with P.J. throughout the offseason and have both decided that he won’t be with the team for the time being, P.J. is a pro who has achieved a lot in his career, and there’s more he wants to accomplish. We will continue working with P.J. and his representative to find the best situation for him moving forward."
At 39-years-old, it's a testament to Tucker that he's been able to carve out an NBA career this long, although he's clearly taken a step back.
The 2024-25 season will be the final year of Tucker's deal that was inked in 2022, as he recently picked up his $11.5 million player option.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.