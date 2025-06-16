Expectations if Houston Rockets Trade for Kevin Durant
The Houston Rockets are a part of the Kevin Durant sweepstakes, and a big trade could be made very soon. What is expected of the Rockets if a trade is made?
Durant is 36 years old, and will be 37 to start the season next year. Trading for the veteran forward shows that Houston wants to win in the next two to three years.
Rafael Stone and Ime Udoka will have to make a significant decision about who to move to acquire Durant, and there have been numerous rumors surrounding Jabari Smith Jr. and Jalen Green. Getting rid of any "Core 7" player who has had a large role up until this point makes the Rockets a "must-win" team in the coming years.
Houston needs a scorer and a superstar. Bringing Durant to the Rockets means that they have to win soon. If a trade occurs, it signals to the league that Houston is willing to do whatever it takes to win now, rather than later.
Stone and Udoka would be putting winning over the development of the young guys on the squad, although they would help the young guys on the roster get better.
Giving up young core pieces and picks is not something lightly, and for this trade to be successful, like most trades, Houston must win soon.
Most of the time, making a big trade is a big risk. In this case, if Stone must give up a few guys from the "Core 7," a huge risk is being made because it could be throwing out a lot of developmental years and team growth.
Winning now will not be easy, but Durant could help that problem quite a bit. The window to win with Phoenix's forward will be short as he is aging, and if the Rockets do not win in those years, it could end up an unsuccessful trade.
Houston should focus on the development of their young core, but if a trade is made, it must win soon.