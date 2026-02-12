Rockets' Head Coach Seems Hesitant To Change

The Houston Rockets just lost yet another winnable game after losing a 15-point lead in the second half and performing poorly in the clutch on the way to a loss against the Los Angeles Clippers. Once again, the offense was the main culprit leading to the loss as Houston's top players didn't do enough to hold on to a victory.

Head Coach Ime Udoka has been known as a gritty, defensive-minded head coach in this league, creating some elite defensive squads with the Rockets. However, he seems hesitant to comprimise his strict standards, even to support a side of the ball that needs more help than the other.

Houston's first half was much smoother on the offensive end, despite struggles from Kevin Durant and a slower game from Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson.

Part of the reason for their hotter start was the strong play from Reed Sheppard, one of the only players to have anything going offensively during the game.

Sheppard's weaknesses are well-documented; he struggles with his on-ball defense due to his size and teams target him when he's on the floor. However, his offensive success in a game where few other players had much was a big reason why the Rockets were able to build up a lead in the first half.

Udoka went away from Sheppard completely in the second half, opting to play Jae'Sean Tate instead of the young guard.

Tate has always been an effort player who can make an impact defensively, but Houston's problem was not on the defensive end. The team's regular shooters were struggling to score: Tari Eason and Jabari Smith Jr. hit four of their 15 combined three-point attempts, while Sheppard hit five of his 10 deep shots.

Durant also had a difficult game attacking high pressure, giving the ball away eight times as he never grew accustomed to the physical defense.

The Rockets needed someone to relieve the pressure, but instead of trusting his young guard to deliver some much needed offense, Udoka employed a full defensive strategy that eventually led to the team growing stagnant at the end when buckets were at a premium.

Udoka's resistance to a change in his philosophy could be a dangerous prospect for the Rockets moving forward. His reliance on Durant leads to some high usage, high turnover games from the star that is more effective when he can catch the ball in spots where he can do damage.

Defensively, the Rockets can compete with anyone. But to truly compete at the highest levels, the coaching staff may need to accept some change in the lineup, especially in the closing moments of games.