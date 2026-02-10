Rockets' Kevin Durant Gets Called out for Sulking, Poor Body Language

The Houston Rockets have had a rather stale offensive attack this season. Sure, they rank fifth in offensive rating, which Rockets General Manager Rafael Stone referenced several times during Houston's post trade deadline presser.

The devil is in the details, however. Always.

The Rockets rank 18th on the season in points per game. And bottom ten in scoring in clutch situations.

The offensive attack is purely predicated on getting second-chance points and offensive putbacks (which Rockets coach Ime Udoka has drawn scrutiny for, as the offensive philosophy is essentially based on missed shots and the Rockets' ability to grab offensive rebounds).

Kevin Durant has been brilliant this season (much like past seasons for the future Hall of Fame forward).

Especially when considering Houston's lack of offensive creativity and innovation (which has already been referenced).

Durant hasn't been able to hide his frustration with Houston's offensive execution, however.

He's been visibly frustrated, at times.

(I'm sure he's not the only one).

It's starting to get noticed around NBA circles.

Zach Lowe of The Ringer spoke in detail about Durant's body language on the Zach Lowe Show.

"I’m not loving some of the body language I’m seeing on the floor. Some of the Durant sulkiness is seeping back into his body language. Like against the Thunder the other day, there were two or three possessions in maybe a six possession span where the Rockets threw bad entry passes to him and you could see him visibly just throw his arms up and roll his eyes and all that stuff.

And we’ve seen that movie before. Durant has been great. He’s an All-Star. He’s an All-NBA player.

I have always been on the Kevin Durant is historically underrated train.

I’ve heard from agents, players, whatever over the years, when he gets like that, young players revere him. And are somewhat intimidated by him and that kind of stuff can seep into the ether of a team. And they need to just snap out of it, because they’re really good."

Again, this isn't limited to the Rockets' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday.

It's been a thing all season.

And understandable, as Durant has been trapped and/or double-teamed on a nightly basis.

(Which oftentimes leads to turnovers by the Rockets or blown possessions, which is oftentimes Durant's own doing).

Against the Thunder, in particular, Houston made Oklahoma City pay, as Tari Eason and Jabari Smith Jr. made shots when Durant had multiple defenders draped on him.

Which is likely the key to limiting Durant's frustration.