Fans Debate the Rockets' All-Time Greatest Player
The term 'GOAT' is used to describe something or someone as the greatest of all time, meaning there can only be one. That term sparked a heated debate amongst Houston Rockets fans as the FanDuel Sportsbook X account would ask a true or false question regarding James Harden as the greatest Rocket of all time.
Of course, seasoned Rockets fans would find this question a bit eyebrow-raising, considering Houston was home to one of the greatest big men of all time in Hakeem Olajuwon, as he spent 17 of his 18 NBA seasons with the Rockets. Not to mention, he led the charge to the only two NBA championships that Houston has in its franchise history.
Several fans would reply to the post showing their support for Olajuwon instead as the greatest Rockets player of all time.
Championships aside, Olajuwon was also awarded a regular-season MVP and two Defensive Player of the Year trophies during his time with the Rockets. Along with those accolades, The Dream would also earn 12 All-Star nods, six All-NBA first team selections, and is the NBA's leader in shots blocked at 3,830.
James Harden, in his own right, has earned the distinction of the best modern-day Rockets player despite only being on the team for eight seasons before forcing a trade to the Brooklyn Nets during the 2020-21 season.
In six out of Harden's eight seasons with the Rockets, he was named first team All-NBA and also secured an NBA MVP award in the process. He would lead the NBA in scoring three times during his tenure in Houston and also make the All-Star game every season.
Regarded as one of the best scorers in the modern NBA landscape, Harden would make his mark as one of the best Houston Rockets of all-time, but regarding him as the best ever without the coveted NBA championship is certainly hard to do.
Fans will certainly continue to debate whether or not who the greatest Rocket of all time truly is, but until someone can bring a championship back to Houston, it will certainly be a hard debate to win when going up against Hakeem Olajuwon.