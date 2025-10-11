First Preseason Game Already Showed How Kevin Durant Raises Everyone’s Game
The Houston Rockets and their fans had to wait an extra two days for the debut of Kevin Durant in a Rockets uniform. Durant was ruled out right before the first preseason game against the Atlanta Hawks. The entire NBA community had been waiting all summer to see Durant on the court for the Rockets, and after sitting out game one, everyone got their wish as Durant suited up for game two against the Utah Jazz.
It was a slow start for Durant, however, as his teammates seemed out of sync while trying to figure out the best way to get him the ball on offense. The Rockets had a few early turnovers, and Durant started 0-3 from the field. That was the only low point of the game for Durant, as he did what he usually does: dominate on the offensive end for the rest of the game.
Durant would go on to make his next seven shots as he checked out of the game in the third quarter and finished with 20 points on 7-10 from the field. Durant made it look easy as he scored all over the court. Durant scored off pick and rolls, coming off screens, and flaring out to the 3-point line when the Jazz double-teamed Alperen Sengun.
With the reputation Durant has built over the years as one of the best offensive players in history, teams have had to focus most of their attention on him to at least slow him down. Even though Durant isn't your typical playmaker, averaging ten assists a game, he has averaged over four assists for his career, and just the threat of him scoring opens up the court for the rest of his teammates, just like it did for his Rockets teammates in Wednesday's win.
Kevin Durant's teammates saw plenty of open looks with him on the court
In Wednesday's 140-124 victory, the Rockets not only had all five starters in double figures, but all shot above fifty percent. Players like Jabari Smith, Reed Sheppard and Amen Thompson were able to operate in open space with the defense focusing all of its attention on Alperen Sengun and, of course, Durant.
Any time Durant touched the basketball, all eyes on defense went immediately to him on the court. Sometimes, Durant just shot over the top of both defenders, and other times he found the open man for an easy basket. Durant finished with only one assist, but watching the game, you could see how many of his initial passes led to eventual assists for other players.
Alperen Sengun is the Rockets' primary ball handler, as his 13 assists in the Rockets' win over the Jazz suggest. However, having Kevin Durant on the floor, drawing attention from the defense, will raise the ceiling for all of his teammates.