Former Houston Rocket Guard Patrick Beverley Seeking EuroLeague Title

Former Houston Rocket Guard Patrick Beverley continues his career overseas.

Lachard Binkley

May 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets guard Patrick Beverley (2) argues a call while playing against the San Antonio Spurs in second half in game three of the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. San Antonio won 103-92. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Former Houston Rocket guard Patrick Beverley decided to take his talents to the Israeli Premier League this past offseason. Beverley played 12 seasons for seven teams, starting his NBA career in Houston and playing four seasons with the Rockets from 2013 to 2017.

Over his 12-year NBA career, Beverley gained a reputation as a hard-nosed defender who left it all out on the court. He made the All-Defensive Team three times, including his only first-team selection in 2017 with the Rockets. Beverley last played in the NBA with the Milwaukee Bucks this past season.

Beverley received several offers but decided to play overseas for Hapoel Tel Aviv, BC. This isn't Beverley's first time playing overseas; he went overseas from 2008 to 2012 after being drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round.

Beverley has started a vlog of his time overseas and has been fully embraced since landing.

Beverley won several awards while playing overseas before playing in the NBA, including the 2012 EuroCup MVP. Now Beverley is back playing overseas and wants to win a EuroLeague championship. To win a Euroleague championship, you have to win the EuroCup. Beverley spoke on this goal recently.

Beverley, 36, is looking to close his career on a high note with Hapoel Tel Aviv. He is joined by Marcus Foster, who briefly joined the Rockets training camp roster before playing for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in 2021.

There is a slight chance we will see Beverley back in the NBA before his professional career ends, but more than likely, this will be Beverley's last chance at a ring.


Published
Lachard Binkley

LACHARD BINKLEY

Lachard is a lifelong Houstonian who has followed the Rockets since the 80s. He is a credential reporter covering the Rockets and Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

