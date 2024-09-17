Former Houston Rockets Center Boban Marjanović Signs to Play in Turkey
After a two-year stint with the Houston Rockets, one of the biggest players in the NBA has found a new home.
Boban Marjanović, a 7-foot-4, 290-pound center, signed with the Turkish squad Fenerbahçe, located in Istanbul, EuroHoops reported on Tuesday.
In his two seasons with the Rockets, Marjanović played in 45 contests, averaging just 5.4 minutes per game. Still, the veteran big man averaged 3.3 points and two rebounds per game during his time in Houston.
Marjanović enjoyed a nine-year NBA career prior to signing in Turkey, spending time with the Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers in addition to the Rockets.
For his career, Marjanović averaged 5.5 points and 3.6 rebounds per game, making 25 starts and playing in 331 NBA contests. One of the highlights of Marjanović's career came in August of 2020 during the NBA Bubble.
The massive center put up 18 points, 20 rebounds and three assists in the contest, showing his offensive skill set.
Aside from his play on the court, Marjanović's fun-loving personality made him a fan-favorite around the league. Marjanović has a notable friendship with Tobias Harris, and the two were even featured together in a commercial for Goldfish.
Marjanović was also an actor in the movie Hustle, starring Adam Sandler, Juancho Hernangomez and Anthony Edwards. The former Rockets' center was also seen on camera in the movie, John Wick: Chapter 3.
Hailing from Zajecar, Serbia, Marjanović is 36-years-old and is likely reaching the end of his playing career. Even during his early years in the NBA, the massive big man's size made it difficult for Marjanović to remain on the court for extended periods of time.
Still, Marjanović lasted nearly a decade in the NBA and will be remembered for years due to his likable personality and unique size.
