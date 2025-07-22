Former Houston Rockets Guards Reunite with the LA Clippers
The Western Conference has become an arms race, to say the least, as each team continues to gear up for next season's competitive year. With last season's champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder, coming out of the west, front offices were well aware that it was time to load up on talent if they wanted a chance at dethroning the reigning MVP, and the reigning champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder.
LA Clippers were not shy to partake in this arms race as the team has loaded up this summer with talent to pair with former NBA champion Kawhi Leonard and former Houston Rocket James Harden. This would include their most recent acquisition, as the Clippers would bring back one of their franchise's historic players in Chris Paul.
Paul who is also a former Houston Rocket is no stranger to playing alongside James Harden with the two having a two-year run together in Houston, with their 2017-18 season being one that fans would remember vividly as the two guards would lead the Rockets to a league best record but unfortunately meet the Golden State Warriors to which they would lose a seven game series too.
Paul would notably suffer an injury in the fifth game of the series, keeping him out of games six and seven for the heated series.
The two guards have had a shaky relationship since the departure from Houston, with Paul making it clear to NBA insider Chris Haynes that he and Harden do not talk whatsoever.
"I mean, he ain't gonna hit me and tell me to tell my daughter happy birthday today," Paul told Haynes. "Like we don't talk, communicate, nothing like that."
Interestingly enough, Paul would note that the two are nowhere near "enemies" despite the bad blood the two may have experienced when Chris Paul was moved to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Now that they will venture into being teammates on the LA Clippers, it will be interesting to see how the former Rockets guards will coexist once again.
If they can rekindle their once heavily lit flame they had in Houston, then the LA Clippers could be a thorn for the Rockets and other Western Conference teams this upcoming season.