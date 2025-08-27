Former NBA Veteran Says We've Never Seen a Scorer like Rockets' Kevin Durant
This offseason, there's been an excess of dialogue regarding Houston Rockets superstar forward Kevin Durant's scoring ability. It's not as if anyone is debating Durant's ability to put the ball in the hole, rather the debates have been regarding his historical rank as a bucket-getter.
In one case, Durant's volume of shots was deemed as too low for the future Hall of Famer to be regarded as one of the game's best scorers. In another case, Durant was being dubbed a better scorer than the NBA's all-time leading scorer in LeBron James.
Kwame Brown, the 2001 NBA Draft's top overall pick, chimed in on the discussion and explained what makes Durant such an impossible player to defend on the Kwame Brown Bust Life podcast.
"There's no defense that can stop a guy that works on getting to spots and being able to pull up. Because nobody knows what spot you're going to.
That's why people talk about Kevin Durant as one of the best scorers they've ever seen. He's tall, he's lanky and he's perfected being able to get to a spot.
Going right, left, mid-range, from the 3-point line.
He's perfected every point of attack on the basketball court going right and left and he can pull up. That's why we've never seen a scorer like Kevin Durant."
The loud-spoken Brown has oftentimes had an anti-bias against today's era of NBA players, and he's not always been one to dole out praise (to put it politely).
He just unloaded the clip on Hall of Fame ex-Rockets wing Tracy McGrady.
But even Brown had to give Durant his flowers.
In addition to Durant's ability to get to his spots on the floor, his frame makes him a tough cover. At 7-feet, he can rise above essentially every wing.
And he's far too quick and agile for a 7-foot big man. Not to mention his handles.
But Durant is more than just a scorer. He's quite underrated as a playmaker, especially when surrounded by capable scorers. Last season with the Suns, Durant averaged 4.2 assists, on a non-playoff roster.
A few seasons previously, as a member of the Brooklyn Nets, Durant averaged 6.4 assists. Sure, that was four seasons ago, but he's still capable of creating looks for his teammates.
But his defensive ability doesn't get discussed at all, because of his prolific ability to score. He's excellent as a weak-side rim protector, and he's one of the league's best isolation defenders.
Although the Rockets acquired him late into his career, there's no reason to worry about any sort of drop off this season from Durant. He could very well be the missing piece.