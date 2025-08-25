Kwame Brown Speaks Out on Ex-Rockets Superstar Tracy McGrady
Former Houston Rockets superstar Tracy McGrady made headlines this offseason when the Hall of Fame wing took to ESPN's First Take to defend his legacy and credentials.
This was a bit of a surprise, because McGrady is viewed as one of the most effortless, smooth scorers the league has ever seen. Especially at his 6-foot-8 frame.
There's a reason he made seven All-NBA teams, including two First Team selections (which isn't easy to do).
However, one thing is absent from his basketball resume: an NBA title. And it's clearly been eating away at McGrady.
So much that he stated that he would've won titles with the Los Angeles Lakers of the early 2000s if you substituted him on the Lakers roster for Kobe Bryant.
In spite of that omission, he's still respected by most.
Except Kwame Brown, a 12-year NBA veteran and the top draft pick in the 2001 NBA Draft. Brown took to his Kwame Brown Bust Life podcast to give his thoughts on the Rockets legend.
"Hell no, you can't carry the Lakers to a championship.
You ain't carry a team out the second round. You didn't carry a team out of the second round but all of a sudden we're gonna talk championships.
At least get to the Finals.
You didn't get close to winning a championship."
Brown continued, expressing his displeasure with McGrady's comparison to Bryant, which was very much a conversation during their playing days.
"These guys need to stop comparing themselves to Kobe, when they don't have the work ethic as Kobe. When they don't have the will and mentality as Kobe."
The outspoken veteran big man sought to remind McGrady of the talent that was around him during his Rockets playing days.
"You had Luis Scola, one of the most unstoppable power forwards in the league at that time.
You had Yao Ming. Shane Battier. Come on man.
You ain't ever been able to play no defense. You wasn't no force to be reckoned with on defense."
Brown then provided his explanation of why McGrady was unable to capture an NBA title.
"You came back looking like the same T-Mac every year. A tall, skinny scorer.
You didn't hit the weight room.
You was a one-on-one basketball player that didn't even help your teammates. Glorified because you scored a bunch of points. That's why you never won."
It shouldn't be a surprise that Brown unloaded on the Rockets legend. He's been going at a number of people of late (i.e. Stephen Jackson, Matt Barnes, Stephen A. Smith, Jemele Hill).
He's entitled to his own opinion, much like McGrady is.
It is important to note how injuries played a part in McGrady's basketball life, especially during his Rockets days. Yao Ming, half of his superstar duo, missed a significant amount of time due to injury as did McGrady, when Yao was healthy.
Again, McGrady is respected by most. But apparently not by Brown.