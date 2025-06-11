Former Rockets Center Lined Up for Potential Reunion
As the Rockets enter their most important offseason in years, a potential reunion with Clint Capela is in play.
Capela spent the first six seasons of his career in Houston playing alongside James Harden, where he averaged 12.2 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game in 334 regular season games. He played a key role as the team's rim runner and defensive anchor throughout multiple iterations of Houston playoff teams before being traded to the Atlanta Hawks near the 2020 trade deadline.
Since then, his production has taken a slight hit as he ages and deals with injuries, averaging the lowest points, rebounds and minutes per game since the 2015-2016 season. Nonetheless, Capela is still a solid contributor who could excel in a smaller role with the Rockets.
The Rockets' double-big lineup of Steven Adams and Alperen Sengun dominated the Warriors in the playoffs, so swapping Adams for Capela could make for an even better duo. If Adams were to leave in free agency, getting Caplea on a cheap prove-it deal is a solid replacement, and in some aspects, an upgrade.
While the 1 block per game he averaged the past season is low for his standards, Capela would still add solid rim protection to complement Sengun's lack in the area. He also adds a fold to the offense as an above-the-rim finisher, and a more traditional roll man for the guards to work with.
The Swiss giant may not be what he once was, but can certainly make a positive impact on a Rockets team trying to reach the next level.