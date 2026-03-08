Transfer News, Rumors: Chelsea’s $290 Million Barcelona Swoop; Liverpool Face Salah Dilemma
Dominik Szoboszlai, Bradley Barcola, Eduardo Camavinga and Phil Foden all feature in the gossip.
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
- Arsenal are readying a move for Paris Saint-Germain winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia at the end of the season. (Source: Fichajes)
- Also on Arsenal’s radar is Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali. The Gunners hosted his agent during their recent win over Brighton & Hove Albion. (Source: Tuttosport)
- Potentially leaving the club could be Myles Lewis-Skelly. The youngster is frustrated with his limited minutes and a loan exit from Arsenal is seen as increasingly likely. (Source: Football Insider)
- Liverpool have failed with approaches to PSG over winger duo Bradley Barcola and Désiré Doué, leaving RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande as a leading option to bolster out wide. (Source: TEAMtalk)
- While Liverpool do want a new winger, they have no plans to overhaul their forward line and will only entertain one major departure. If Mohamed Salah chooses to leave Anfield, offers for Cody Gakpo will be blocked. (Source: Football Insider)
- Chelsea are looking into a deal to sign frustrated Al Hilal striker Darwin Núñez, who will need to agree to a major salary reduction in order to return to the Premier League. (Source: Mark Brus)
- On the other hand, Chelsea are preparing an offer of €100 million ($116 million, £86.7 million) for Inter striker Lautaro Martínez. (Source: Fichajes)
- Manchester United have added Bournemouth winger Marcus Tavernier to their list of summer targets alongside Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White and RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande. (Source: Daily Mail)
- There are no talks over a new contract between Manchester City and midfielder Bernardo Silva, who is expected to leave on a free transfer in the summer. (Source: Matteo Moretto)
- Bayern Munich will not meet Brentford’s asking price of €70 million ($81.2 million, £60.7 million) for winger Kevin Schade, who is also a target for both Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur. (Source: BILD)
- Chelsea are interested in luring West Ham United left back El Hadji Malick Diouf to Stamford Bridge. (Source: The Hard Tackle)
- RB Leipzig striker Rômulo Cardoso, 24, is emerging as a target for both Aston Villa and Fulham. (Source: Sports Boom)
La Liga
- Barcelona will look to sign Man City midfielder Phil Foden at the end of the season, when his contract will have just one year left to run. (Source: Real Tolmie’s Hairdoo)
- Vinicius Junior is urging Real Madrid to complete a deal for Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, believing the Hungary international is the ideal signing for Los Blancos. (Source: Defensa Central)
- Barcelona are braced for an offer of €250 million ($289.9 million, £216.7 million) from Chelsea to sign right back Jules Koundé, attacking midfielder Dani Olmo and left winger Raphinha. (Source: El Nacional)
- Inter’s search for a new goalkeeper has seen them identify Real Madrid’s Andriy Lunin as a possible target. (Source: FCInterNews)
- Having been underwhelmed by his form, Real Madrid are open to offloading midfielder Eduardo Camavinga this summer. Inter are also chasing his signature. (Source: Fichajes)
